August 23rd Plays of the Week

Top plays from Football, Baseball and Soccer
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Flandreau’s Paul Parsley read the eyes of the quarterback all the way, picking off the pass and running back for six against McCook Central/Montrose.

Canistota was looking to score their second touchdown of the game against Irene-Wakonda, but Jens Hansen rips the ball away and recovers the fumble to save six.

The Sioux Falls Canaries won’t stop their winning ways, and they do it in dramatic fashion as Trevor Achenbach secures the walkoff win with a shot for a single over Sioux City.

Mason Koch found himself lined up for the free kick against Aberdeen Central, and takes advantage of the crossbar to net his second goal of the game.

And our top spot this week goes to South Dakota State’s Maya Hansen. With a goal against Manitoba, Hansen scores her 40th career goal for the Jackrabbits, and becomes the program’s all-time goal scorer.

And those are your plays of the week.

