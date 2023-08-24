Avera Medical Minute: Healthy back-to-school habits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is officially back-to-school week in the Sioux Empire, and that means parents and students will be adjusting to a new schedule.

Health officials at Avera say routine is key in ensuring a healthy school year.

Denise Anderson, Avera family life educator, visited with Dakota News Now to talk about all things back to school.

For more information, visit avera.org/medicalminute.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.