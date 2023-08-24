Dakota Bowl is still a big-time event after 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday is Dakota Bowl 45 at McEnaney Field where the O’Gorman Knights will host Brandon Valley.

The very first game was the year I moved here and what’s incredible is how long this fund-raiser has continued. They have raised over $4 million dollars over the years and even though it recently moved to the Knights campus, it’s still a big-time event.

Everyone involved realizes what a big deal the night is.

Jayson Poppinga, OG Football Coach says, “I think like you said, anyone who’s been around sports in the last 45 years and you say what is the Dakota Bowl and they can tell you what that is. Not just the other bowls that name themselves classics or whatever that is. You may not know what that’s referring to but I think Dakota Bowl sets itself apart.”

Maverick Jones, OG Senior RB says, “It’s made a name for itself and it’s exciting to see and knowing that my family has been involved in the past few years it’s just exciting to be a part of it myself now.”

Matt Christensen, BV Football Coach says, “And that’s one of the great parts of being a young person is playing in front of people and getting attention for abilities and what you do for your team.”

The Knights beat Brandon Valley in an early season game last year. But the Lynx have dominated the series in recent years. Both are ranked so this should be an entertaining day and night on the O’Gorman campus. Cooper Seamer will have a preview tomorrow night.

