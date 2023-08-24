Delbridge Collection’s fate hangs on a Sioux Falls City Council vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo announced on Thursday, August 17, that the Delbridge Museum of Natural History is closed.

Since that decision was made to decommission, questions have been raised about what will come for the more than 150 mounts, and groups have been formed to save them.

“In this type of business, decommissioning usually means destroying,” said Jason Haack, owner of Abby Normal’s Museum of the Strange.

Henry Brockhouse is the man who traveled to six different continents, hunting animals and preserving them to be displayed in his hardware store.

After he passed, the collection was sold to the Delbridge family, who then donated it to the City of Sioux Falls. With the recent decision made by the zoo and the city, the fate of the collection hangs in the balance after being on display for 40 years.

“My initial reaction when I read the first article — I’ll admit it — I was pissed,” Haack said.

Haack has a personal connection to the Delbridge Collection.

“As a child, I got to go and see the museum and just stare in awe and be inspired by those animals. A lot of that led to what we’re into today,” Haack said.

As the owner of Abby Normal’s Museum of the Strange, Haack has experience with taxidermy. This is why he’s raising questions about the zoo and the city’s reasoning being chemical exposure. Older taxidermy pieces used to be preserved with arsenic.

“You would have to rub the animal to get it to come through the hair follicles, and the only way to get actually sick from it is you would have to rehydrate that hide and pretty much lick it,” Haack said.

This decision caught not only Haack off guard but also members of the Sioux Falls City Council.

“This was kind of dropped on us through the media. We didn’t even get any response from the administration or the zoo to tell us what they were doing. It was a shock to the community, and it was a shock to the council,” said Pat Starr, Sioux Falls City Councilor.

The zoo and the city parks and recs department issued a joint statement that reads:

The Great Plains Zoo has great reverence for the educational value the Delbridge Museum of Natural History has provided to the community, as well as deep gratitude to the families that so generously procured and donated the specimens to the City of Sioux Falls. It has been an honor to house and care for this collection for the past 40 years. As an asset owned by the City of Sioux Falls, the City Council must approve the surplus and disposition of the Delbridge Collection before any further action is taken. It is our goal to ensure the next steps for these specimens are handled in a respectful, safe, and legal manner.

The collection is now in the hands of the City Council, with a surplus resolution vote.

“We’re asking for the information that the zoo board used, what the parks department saw, what Mayor TenHaken saw to make this final decision. We’re looking to confirm whether they made the right decision or not,” Starr said.

That vote is expected sometime in early September.

“I understand that they want to advance the zoo and add an aquarium, which is great. I would love to see an aquarium in this town, but destroying those pieces is just not the way to go about it,” Haack said.

“We’ve made one mistake by not taking care of the collection and letting it deteriorate into the shape that it is right now. Let’s not make a second by allowing this collection to be disposed of in the landfill,” Starr said.

A YouTube video has been created by the Great Plains Zoo paying tribute to the Delbridge Museum’s 40 years of being available to the public.

Rick Knobe, who was the Mayor of Sioux Falls at the time that the museum was built, posted on Facebook some insight into how the pieces have degraded over time.

