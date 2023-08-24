Avera Medical Minute
First day of school: Roosevelt welcomes students

By Mandy Gerdes
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday was the first day of school for the Sioux Falls School District, and students and staff at Roosevelt High School were all getting ready.

“Today, as the students are walking in, we are going to hand out candy and play some music to kind of hype them up for the first day because it can be a little nerve-racking,” said McKenzie Swearingen.

Roosevelt High School junior David Yusten remembers a helpful suggestion from an upperclassman during his freshmen year, and now he is passing that along.

“Get involved, which is a really repetitive thing — it’s almost cliche, but there is a reason why it is cliche,” said Yusten. “I really just want to get involved as much as I can this year, so that way, I can make as many memories and friends as I can.

Making memories and getting involved at school will look a little different this year at Roosevelt, thanks to a big remodel project.

“[The remodel] included our weight room, new training facilities, new storage areas. It included a turf field with lights, so that gives us a lot more flexibility and practice times, and the band can get on the field, and all the different teams can rotate and practice,” said Principal Tim Hazlett.

With new changes and tons of excitement this year, students in the Sioux Falls School District are ready to kick off the year.

NSU students perform original play in Edinburgh, Scotland
Meet Augustana's new Augie Doggie, Ace
