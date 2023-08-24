Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Meet Augustana’s new Augie Doggie, Ace

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Augustana University introduced the community to Ace — its new mascot who will serve as the school’s goodwill ambassador.

Ace is a 6-month-old English cream golden retriever.

He has started going through training to become a comfort dog.

Ace was brought to the campus by local rescue organization B Squad Dog Rescue.

He is sponsored by Nyberg’s Ace.

“They knew who to contact when they were looking for a sponsor because they know I am a dog lover,” said Kevin Nyberg. “I raised Labradors, and this is just a great, great opportunity for Nyberg’s Ace and to sponsor Ace.”

Ace will attend various events around campus, engaging with students and staff.

On Thursday, Augustana University introduced the community to Ace — its new mascot who will...
On Thursday, Augustana University introduced the community to Ace — its new mascot who will serve as the school’s goodwill ambassador.(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
UPDATE: Yankton infant dies after being left in a vehicle
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Brook Van Gundy has served as a firefighter for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue for almost 20 years.
Former Sioux Falls firefighter discusses fight against ALS & support

Latest News

NSU students perform original play in Edinburgh, Scotland
NSU students perform original play in Edinburgh, Scotland
NSU students perform original play in Edinburgh, Scotland
NSU students perform original play in Edinburgh, Scotland
Meet Augustana's new Augie Doggie, Ace
Meet Augustana's new Augie Doggie, Ace
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather