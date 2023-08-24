Meet Augustana’s new Augie Doggie, Ace
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Augustana University introduced the community to Ace — its new mascot who will serve as the school’s goodwill ambassador.
Ace is a 6-month-old English cream golden retriever.
He has started going through training to become a comfort dog.
Ace was brought to the campus by local rescue organization B Squad Dog Rescue.
He is sponsored by Nyberg’s Ace.
“They knew who to contact when they were looking for a sponsor because they know I am a dog lover,” said Kevin Nyberg. “I raised Labradors, and this is just a great, great opportunity for Nyberg’s Ace and to sponsor Ace.”
Ace will attend various events around campus, engaging with students and staff.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.