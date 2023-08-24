Avera Medical Minute
Mike Meyer loves what local guys have brought to his Canaries team

Red hot Birds have had big contributions from a pair of Augustana standouts
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -How about those Canaries who’ve been as hot as this weather the last 2 weeks.

They are in a great spot to make the playoffs as a result and it’s been extra fun because the local guys, Seth Miller and Jordan Barth have been big contributors.

Canaries Manager Mike Meyer says, “It’s massive. So one of the things we struggle with a little bit is I’ll go after guys who are in Texas and we just have a hard time getting those guys ebcause they will stay in Cleburne. Guys from the Twin Cities it used to be St. Paul. Guys that live in Missouri, those guys will go to Kansas City. So to have local guys here and it’s starting to become kind of a hot-bed in thise region. So it’s nice for us to get guys from Minnesota now that St. Paul isn’t in it and guys who played in South Dakota and they’re big contributors for us, they’ve been big.”

And the fact that Jordan Barth and Seth Miller both had standout careers at Augustana makes it even better for them and for Canaries fans.

