Montrose teen to become youngest-ever blind runner in Sioux Falls Marathon 5K

MONTROSE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — Jaxon Scheff is about to make South Dakota running history for the third time in the last year.

A year ago, the seventh grader became the first legally blind youth to compete in a state-sanctioned sport in over 50 years and only the second known athlete to ever do so. He ran for the McCook Central-Montrose middle school cross country team, and in April, Dakota News Now profiled him as he competed in track and field.

These historic moments happened after Jaxon’s parents, Jen and Jeff, tirelessly fought to convince the South Dakota High School Activities Association to allow Jaxon and other visually impaired competitors to have a guide runner.

“Our main thing for both our boys is they can do anything they want — anything they put their mind to, and they’re not going to let their vision hold back,” Jen said in that April profile. “We just want them to have the same options as their peers. That whole belonging and feeling of success. We hope that in South Dakota we also have other kids who see Jaxon’s story and say, ‘Hey, if he can do that, so can I.’”

After a slow start and a gradual trust-building process with guide runner Layne Lewis, a former Dakota Wesleyan long distance runner, Jaxon said on Wednesday that his first season of track went well. He competed in the 400 meter, 800 meter, and mile-long runs, and has some medals to show for some of his finishes.

Four months later, Jaxon is starting his second year in cross country. On Sunday, the now-eighth grader will become the youngest blind competitor to run the all-ages 5K race in the Sioux Falls Marathon.

”I’m a little excited for that,” Jaxon told DNN on Wednesday. “I feel like I hopefully do pretty well, but I’m running for fun.”

Jeff far more heavily senses the impending magnitude of the event than his 14-year-old son.

“I don’t think he understands how many people it is going to be,” Jeff said.

Some proceeds from the marathon will be donated to Sanford Children’s Hospital, which is a part of the local Children’s Miracle Network. Last year’s marathon raised more than $21,000 to help kids like Jaxon.

”Children’s Miracle Network has helped us tremendously with travel and food vouchers and lodging, and anything we need to help get our child the medical support he needs,” Jeff said. “They’ve been amazing with that.”

CMN has also helped Jaxon’s younger brother Jeren, who has the identical condition of ocular albinism and has required 30 surgeries for both his airways and eyes.

Jaxon was the 2018 Children’s Miracle Network champion for Sanford Children’s, an honor bestowed to a patient chosen as a spokesperson for both the hospital and Network, in partnership with the Sanford Health Foundation.

In the last five years, Jeren has joined Jaxon as a spokesperson at times.

”What’s fun about it is I get to tell other people about why donations matter,” Jaxon said. “I also really, really like sharing my story, as well.”

Jaxon has enjoyed both competing in sports and telling his story so much, he has found a new extracurricular activity to immerse himself — the Future Farmers of America (FFA). But he won’t groom animals for presentation. Instead, he’ll take printed news articles and turn them into radio broadcasts that he will present with his own voice and delivery.

It is another activity whose governing body has had to alter its rules to make room for Jaxon and future blind competitors. When he first started receiving the articles, the print was too small for Jaxon to read. He asked the FFA to enlarge the print, and gained approval — once again paving the way for future visually impaired students.

“We try to tell them to speak up for themselves on what they need,” Jeff said. “We keep (Jaxon) involved, show him, hey, if you get up there to ask people, they’ll help you get to be successful and what you need to compete. So, it’s been a real eye opener to him. It has given him the confidence to ask people, ‘I need this little help to compete or keep up with my classmates.”

It appears it Jaxon’s classmates may have a tough time keeping up with him.

“I feel good,” Jaxon said about the last year, when he was able to blossom athletically, socially, and academically.

“I felt like I found something I could be a part of, and I’m doing really, really well in school,” Jaxon said. “That’s been really fun, and I’ve been doing a lot of extracurriculars, which I’ve normally had to advocate for vision stuff, or which has already been set up. That’s been really fun. It’s been an adventure.”

So has his relationship with both his brother and guide runner.

Jeff said Jaxon and Jeren, who is 10, have a deep bond.

“It’s fun to listen to them talk, because they know what each other can see,” Jeff said. “Me or you, you look out at the grass and only see green. You don’t see the individual blades of grass. So, yes, it is, you know, it is difficult to have another kid that has low vision, but they’re together, so they know what each other is going through — the stuggles, the issues. It’s pretty cool to see.”

As for Jaxon’s guide runner, Layne Lewis made a one-hour round trip almost every day during Jaxon’s track season to be by his side in practices and meets. He came to enjoy it so much, he is back with Jaxon for the cross country season. After graduating from Dakota Wesleyan, Lewis is also now a substitute teacher in the MCM district.

“When I first met him, he was really, really quiet,” Jaxon said. “But, eventually, over time, we kind of worked off each other. Whenever I was around him, we talked more. We had more fun. When I heard he was coming back for cross country, I was super, super excited because I was really, really nervous for cross country. I wasn’t sure who I was going to have this year. It takes two or three weeks to learn each other’s pace and stride, to get in sync.”

Lewis will not be Jaxon’s guide in Sunday’s 5K race however, because Lewis is competing in the full marathon. Instead, Jaxon’s guide runner from last year’s cross country season, Austin Handley, will accompany him. A paralympic runner, Handley has cerebral palsy, so he and Jaxon have formed their own unique bond forged by competing with a disability.

At first, Jaxon wanted to become a surgeon when he grew up, so he could help people like his brother, who as been through countless procedures. But, the older brother learned that blood “really wasn’t his thing, not his world” Jeff said.

“I’m extremely happy, because it goes back to a few months after he was born, when we were told that he was blind,” Jeff said. (By the way, neither Jeff nor Jen have any blindness).

“You don’t know what life was going to be at that point. Your world is blown up. Is he going to read? Is he going to write? Is he going to attend normal school? What’s going to happen? And to see him enjoy competition — Look, I’m crazy competitive. I played all the sports. I played baseball in college. I was extremely competitive. And to see him be able to participate (in running) now has been amazing.”

Jeff said Jaxon has a bright future, however his life turns out.

”He’s a very smart kid, and he loves to be out in front and talk,” Jeff said. “I could see him going into lawyer, or radio personality, or TV.”

What he’s already done on radio and television — first for the Children’s Miracle Network, and then with his Dakota News Now story in April — is already reaching and resonating people.

”Sometimes, people come up to me and just say, like, ‘You inspired my kids for cross country,’ or running or that stuff,” Jaxon said. “And, if I can break barriers and stuff like that, then other kids can, too,” Jaxon said.

That just may happen again on Sunday in Sioux Falls. Stay tuned.

