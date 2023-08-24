Names released in Moody County fatal crash

MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Beresford man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash near Dell Rapids on Aug. 4.

The incident happened at 2:23 p.m. near 474th Ave. and 242nd St.

The Department of Public Safety reports that a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer was traveling south on 474th Ave. and 242nd St. At the same time, a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north. The pickup crossed the centerline into the southbound lane and was struck by the semi. The semi entered the west ditch. The pickup came to rest on the road.

Both vehicles became engulfed in flames, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials state the driver of the semi was able to exit the truck.

The driver of the pickup was not able to exit the vehicle.

The driver of the Peterbilt semi — 47-year-old Zachary Apland — had minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford F-150 — 42-year-old Justin Samlaska — sustained fatal injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

