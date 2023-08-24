One More Hot and Humid Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The Excessive Heat Warning remain in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for southeastern parts of the region. Make sure to take proper precautions for the heat this today and try to limit outdoor activity if possible! Also make sure you’re staying hydrated and keeping an eye on your pets!

Some cooler air will slowly begin to work its way into the area by Thursday to the northwest, but we’ll remain hot in the southeast. Friday is looking a lot nicer with high temperatures dropping into the mid 80s. Some isolated showers will be possible overnight Thursday into Friday, but the rainfall amounts will be minimal.

By the weekend, some not-as-hot temperatures will be in place. Upper 70s and low 80s will be around for Saturday with upper 80s returning Sunday. Next week, we’ll see high temperatures creep back into the low 90s and we should be staying dry.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.