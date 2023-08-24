Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One More Hot and Humid Day

Relief Coming Soon
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The Excessive Heat Warning remain in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for southeastern parts of the region. Make sure to take proper precautions for the heat this today and try to limit outdoor activity if possible! Also make sure you’re staying hydrated and keeping an eye on your pets!

Some cooler air will slowly begin to work its way into the area by Thursday to the northwest, but we’ll remain hot in the southeast. Friday is looking a lot nicer with high temperatures dropping into the mid 80s. Some isolated showers will be possible overnight Thursday into Friday, but the rainfall amounts will be minimal.

By the weekend, some not-as-hot temperatures will be in place. Upper 70s and low 80s will be around for Saturday with upper 80s returning Sunday. Next week, we’ll see high temperatures creep back into the low 90s and we should be staying dry.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Jackley announces arrest in Grant County homicide
The vehicle on fire in a cornfield was confirmed to be stolen from Sioux Falls. The driver...
Crews respond to vehicle fire in cornfield north of Sioux Falls
Brook Van Gundy has served as a firefighter for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue for almost 20 years.
Former Sioux Falls firefighter discusses fight against ALS & support
Cleanup continues after Tropical Storm Hilary swept through parts of the southwest.
California student from South Dakota describes Hilary experience

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Dangerous Heat and Humidity Continue
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather