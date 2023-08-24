Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Penitentiary correctional officer assaulted

(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A correctional officer was taken by ambulance to Avera McKennan Hospital following an assault at the South Dakota State Penitentiary Thursday morning.

Multiple correctional officers are telling Dakota News Now that the incident happened at approximately 9 a.m. when two offenders physically attacked the correctional officer on the Delta Floor of the Jamison Annex.

The officer was alone on the unit at the time.

Our I-team has contacted the South Dakota Department of Corrections and are awaiting their response.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
Yankton police investigating infant death
Jackley announces arrest in Grant County homicide
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The vehicle on fire in a cornfield was confirmed to be stolen from Sioux Falls. The driver...
Crews respond to vehicle fire in cornfield north of Sioux Falls

Latest News

Names released in Moody County fatal crash
Siouxland Libraries
Siouxland Libraries ready for new school year
August 23rd Plays of the Week
August 23rd Plays of the Week
Law enforcement agencies are raising awareness about a new kind of phone call scam claiming to...
Scam calls impersonating law enforcement on the rise