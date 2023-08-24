Penitentiary correctional officer assaulted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A correctional officer was taken by ambulance to Avera McKennan Hospital following an assault at the South Dakota State Penitentiary Thursday morning.

Multiple correctional officers are telling Dakota News Now that the incident happened at approximately 9 a.m. when two offenders physically attacked the correctional officer on the Delta Floor of the Jamison Annex.

The officer was alone on the unit at the time.

Our I-team has contacted the South Dakota Department of Corrections and are awaiting their response.

