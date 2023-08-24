Avera Medical Minute
Pro soccer was the goal for owners of Sioux Falls City FC team in WPSL

Women’s pro soccer will become a reality in Sioux Falls in 2025
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we told you last night, the Women’s Premier Soccer League team that has thrived the last 2 summers in SIoux Falls will continue to exist as a landing spot for college players in the summer.

But in 2025, there will also be a 2nd professional league in this country, WPSL PRO.

And Sioux Falls is one of 5 teams that has already committed to having professional soccer. This was the goal all along for owner Emily Thomas.

Emily Thomas, SF City FC Owner says, “It’s just kind of been that we’ve always had this plan or goal and when the timing is right we always say like our whole motto or them is take the leap. We have the Ark of Dreams as one of our big inspirations and so those partners who took the leap with us year one, not knowing anything. We’re doing that same thing, we’re taking the leap because we believe that it’s needed and the time is now for her game.”>

The new league (WPSL PRO) will consist for sure of at least 5 teams in Sioux Falls, Texas (Dallas and Austin), Oklahoma and the Bay Area.

Emily and her husband Eric feel strongly that this will be an exciting addition to the local sports scene. And serve as great motivation for younger soccer players growing up.

