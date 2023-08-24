Avera Medical Minute
Red-hot Birds blanked by Goldeyes

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINNIPEG, MB (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday, falling to Winnipeg 3-0 at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the fifth inning with a solo homerun and added another in the sixth. Winnipeg struck again in the seventh inning with a sacrifice groundout and that was more than enough support for Landen Bourassa. The right-hander tossed eight shutout innings and struck out eight to earn his league-leading tenth win.

Jordan Barth finished with two of the Birds’ six hits as Sioux Falls drops to 46-44 overall. The Canaries will wrap up the four-game road set Thursday at 6:30pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

