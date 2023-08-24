Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two bats at Sioux Falls zoo test positive for rabies

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo reported that two bats on its campus have tested positive for rabies.

According to the zoo, the bats were found on Sunday and removed by staff, who transferred them to the zoo’s veterinary clinic.

The bats were sent to the South Dakota State University Diagnostic Laboratory for rabies testing.

“Zoo animals, veterinary team members, and designated animal care staff are routinely vaccinated against rabies. There is no concern that the staff who captured or handled the animals were infected, as they are vaccinated and wore proper PPE,” said GPZ veterinarian, Dr. Jenny Clementson.

The South Dakota Department of Health urges anyone who has had contact with bats to call 1-800-592-1861, along with a medical provider.

“Animal rabies infections occur each year, with bats making up the majority of animals testing positive,” said Josh Clayton, State Epidemiologist. “If exposed, prompt follow-up with your medical provider to start the four-dose treatment is critical to prevent human rabies.”

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable viral disease that is contracted by exposure to a rabid animal, usually through a bite.

Transmission can happen through scratches and saliva contact with broken skin or mucus membranes. Prompt treatment following exposure can prevent rabies. Treatment includes a series of four doses of a vaccine.

Through the end of last month, South Dakota has reported 10 rabid animals — eight bats, one skunk, and one cow.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
Yankton police investigating infant death
Jackley announces arrest in Grant County homicide
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The vehicle on fire in a cornfield was confirmed to be stolen from Sioux Falls. The driver...
Crews respond to vehicle fire in cornfield north of Sioux Falls

Latest News

Names released in Moody County fatal crash
Penitentiary correctional officer assaulted
Siouxland Libraries
Siouxland Libraries ready for new school year
August 23rd Plays of the Week
August 23rd Plays of the Week