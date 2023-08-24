Two bats at Sioux Falls zoo test positive for rabies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo reported that two bats on its campus have tested positive for rabies.

According to the zoo, the bats were found on Sunday and removed by staff, who transferred them to the zoo’s veterinary clinic.

The bats were sent to the South Dakota State University Diagnostic Laboratory for rabies testing.

“Zoo animals, veterinary team members, and designated animal care staff are routinely vaccinated against rabies. There is no concern that the staff who captured or handled the animals were infected, as they are vaccinated and wore proper PPE,” said GPZ veterinarian, Dr. Jenny Clementson.

The South Dakota Department of Health urges anyone who has had contact with bats to call 1-800-592-1861, along with a medical provider.

“Animal rabies infections occur each year, with bats making up the majority of animals testing positive,” said Josh Clayton, State Epidemiologist. “If exposed, prompt follow-up with your medical provider to start the four-dose treatment is critical to prevent human rabies.”

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable viral disease that is contracted by exposure to a rabid animal, usually through a bite.

Transmission can happen through scratches and saliva contact with broken skin or mucus membranes. Prompt treatment following exposure can prevent rabies. Treatment includes a series of four doses of a vaccine.

Through the end of last month, South Dakota has reported 10 rabid animals — eight bats, one skunk, and one cow.

