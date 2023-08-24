Avera Medical Minute
Yankton police investigating infant death

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Yankton are investigating the death of an infant.

Yankton Police officers were called to the area of W 25th Street and Cedar Terrace just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an unresponsive infant.

Lifesaving efforts for the child were unsuccessful.

Authorities now say the death is under investigation and more details will be released at a later date.

The Yankton County EMS and Yankton County Coroner were also called to the scene.

