10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 24th

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 45th Dakota Bowl is Saturday. Cooper Seamer preview the big game between O’Gorman and Brandon Valley. It was a busy night of high school volleyball Thursday. We have highlights from Harrisburg, Lincoln and SF Christian. The USD soccer team rallied to tie Wyoming and the Canaries dropped their second straight to the Goldeyes in Winnipeg before returning home Friday against Lincoln.

