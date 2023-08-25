Avera Medical Minute
Canaries lose second straight at Winnipeg despite another HR from Augie’s Jordan Barth

Birds return to the Cage Friday night against Lincoln Saltdogs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINNIPEG, MB (Dakota News Now) -Winnipeg struck for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday as they topped the Canaries 7-5 at Shaw Park.

Jordan Barth drilled a two-run home run in the top of the first to put the Birds ahead 2-0. The Goldeyes got a run back in the bottom half on an RBI fielder’s choice.

A passed ball in the top of the third allowed Aaron Whitefield to score and give Sioux Falls a 3-1 advantage. The lead held until the Goldeyes sent ten batters to the plate in the sixth inning and scored six runs to go in front for good.

Whitefield laced an RBI single in the seventh frame and Darnell Sweeney added a run-scoring double in the eighth to bring the Canaries within 7-5. Sioux Falls got two runners on base in the ninth inning but could not cut into the deficit any further.

Barth, Whitefield and Spencer Sarringar each finished with two hits as the Canaries dip to 46-45 overall. Sioux Falls returns to the Bird Cage for a five-game homestand that begins Friday at 7:05pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

