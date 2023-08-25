Dakota Bowl 45 features a big-time game between O’Gorman and Brandon Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both Brandon Valley and O’Gorman football programs went into 2022 with goals of making to the state 11AAA championship. But after bowing out in the state quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, both look to turn things around in 2023.

“The O’Gorman community expects a lot from the team. Brandon Valley football has a lot of expectations too from the community. We get their support, and with that, they want to see us succeed,” Brandon Valley Head Coach Matt Christensen said.

“Last year was definitely an anomaly for them, not to be part of a state championship and to go out in the quarterfinals. Our team, we’ve been blessed the fact that we’ve been in that semifinal game. We really haven’t been able to get over that hump,” O’Gorman Head Coach Jayson Poppinga said.

That makes their first game against each other in the 45th Bob Burns Dakota Bowl that much more important, each vying to start out the season with a big win. O’Gorman is bringing back a strong core in the backfield, while Brandon Valley boasts one of the most talented offensive lines in the state.

For O’Gorman players, the chance to kick off the season at home with an electric crowd is something to relish in.

“It’s great to be able to be playing out on the field after watching so many years of it, and looking up to those players. Kind of just seeing what this community puts together as far as the Dakota Bowl,” O’Gorman Senior Running back Maverick Jones said.

“When you look around and see your teammates that are just wide-eyed, they’re looking around like, ‘This is a lot of kids.’ You’ve kind of got to let them know to clam down and they’ve got to focus in a little bit. Let them know that everything is going to be good,” O’Gorman Senior Fullback Ryland Satter said.

And O’Gorman players and coaches hope that tradition continues on for another 45 years...

“Anybody that’s been around sports in the last 45 years, you say, ‘What is the Dakota Bowl?’ Automatically, they’ll be able to tell you what that is,” Poppinga said.

...with high-level competition kicking off every year.

In Sioux Falls Cooper Seamer Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.