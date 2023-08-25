Avera Medical Minute
House fire in Yankton, SD ruled as arson

A fire reported in the 200 block of W 5th Street in Yankton, South Dakota has been ruled as arson.(Yankton Fire Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Police in Yankton, South Dakota are investigating a house fire that they believe was started intentionally.

According to the Yankton Police Department, the house fire was reported Wednesday, Aug. 23 at about 12:25 p.m. When firefighters were sent to the 200 block of W 5th Street in Yankton they found a home emitting light smoke. The Yankton Fire Department says the fire was found on the second floor of the building and it was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters say the house was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The house did receive some damage.

Investigators later found evidence that suggested the fire was set on purpose and could not have been caused by extreme heat or environmental circumstances.

Police say two men were seen walking into the house before the fire was reported.

If you have any information about this fire, please contact the Yankton Police Department at (605) 668-5210 or Yankton Crime Stoppers at (605) 665-4440.

