HS Volleyball highlights include wins by Harrisburg, Jefferson and SF Christian Thursday night

Top-ranked teams victorious Thursday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The #1AA Harrisburg Tigers got 28 kills from Gabi Zachariasen Thursday night in a 3-1 win over a determined Brandon Valley team that won the 3rd set.

3rd-ranked Jefferson went into #5 Lincoln’s gym and came away with a dominant 3-0 win led by Emory Brosnohan and a very talented group of hitters.

And the top-ranked SF Christian Chargers in Class A had a balanced attack in a 3-0 win over Tea Area and Taylor Byl led the way with 10 kills.

