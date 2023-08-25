Avera Medical Minute
Kidz-N-Coats fundraiser held in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter may be a few months out, but a Sioux Falls leader wanted to make sure kids in need have a winter coat this year.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum helped raise funds for Harvest Church’s Kidz-N-Coats Classic by volunteering to sit in on the dunk tank.

The event was held at the Prairie Green Golf Course with all proceeds going toward helping local kids stay warm this winter.

“The Sioux Falls community is such a great community, they are so giving. This is our record-breaking year and this year we raised over $40,000 in coats. This is so nice to see the people in the community and see the need and they are willing to help out,” said organizer Mandy Norgaard.

The event has been around for 13 years and last fall’s distribution event in downtown Sioux Falls gave out roughly 1,000 new winter coats.

