Not as Hot, Not as Humid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers and thunderstorms in southeastern parts of the area this morning. Those storms are moving east and will be wrapped up by mid to late morning. The clouds will break and we’ll see plenty of sunshine around the region with highs in the 80s for everyone and some lower humidity.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the nice, less humid weather rolling! Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. We’ll have a few more clouds around for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Right now, it looks like next week will be dry and we’ll start with highs Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will warm up by the middle of the week with highs back in the 90s. That warm up will be short-lived, though. Highs by that weekend should be falling back into the 80s.

