Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Not as Hot, Not as Humid

Nicer Weather Sticks around this Weekend
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers and thunderstorms in southeastern parts of the area this morning. Those storms are moving east and will be wrapped up by mid to late morning. The clouds will break and we’ll see plenty of sunshine around the region with highs in the 80s for everyone and some lower humidity.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the nice, less humid weather rolling! Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. We’ll have a few more clouds around for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Right now, it looks like next week will be dry and we’ll start with highs Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will warm up by the middle of the week with highs back in the 90s. That warm up will be short-lived, though. Highs by that weekend should be falling back into the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
UPDATE: Yankton infant dies after being left in a vehicle
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Names released in Moody County fatal crash
A wedding ring lost in a Wisconsin lake in 2009 has been reunited with its owner.
Lost wedding ring found after missing in lake for 14 years

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Relief from the Heat on the Way
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast