I-Team Report: Penitentiary officers’ exhausting schedules affect work, home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two years ago, Gov. Kristi Noem announced several firings within the Department of Corrections, including the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

She acknowledged the burden of the employees.

“The staff is tired, and the staff is being asked for a lot,” said Gov. Noem.

Today, these correctional officers say little has changed.

“CEOs that are tired, exhausted,” said one correctional officer.

“There’s times when I’ve crashed in my vehicle for a couple of hours in between shifts,” said another.

The struggle to hire and keep correctional officers continues at the Penitentiary. Prison staff say scheduling changes are making things worse. Last November, shift lengths changed from 12 hours to 8 hours, but in reality, many are working mandated double shifts of 16 hours with little notice.

“Now, it’s as you’re walking out the door — ‘Don’t go anywhere. You’re staying.’”

While correctional officers can volunteer for double shifts, there’s no guarantee it will prevent them from being mandated to work 16 hours on other days.

“Gonna have to go pick up your child for the daycare, and you’re told that no, you’re going to be working another shift. That is a huge, huge issue,” said Eric Olilla with the South Dakota State Employees Organization.

“You’re mandated. It is not only affecting us physically and mentally, but it’s also affecting our psyches. We’re not on point,” said a correctional officer.

Gov. Noem made a promise two years ago.

“They deserve to have more flexibility with their families,” Noem said.

But today ...

“You work in the Sioux Falls facility. You will not have family time.”

“We don’t see our families for days at a time.”

This puts a strain on those at home.

“It’s the families of the guards, and they will be the first ones to point that out. And the things that are going on could break up the families,” said Niemma Thasing with the Brookings Human Rights Commission.

Employees believe one of the ways to keep more staff is to bring back double-time pay.

“They said when we take double time away, we won’t be mandating you. They took our time away. And now they mandate, mandate, mandate mandate, and we’re losing officers and droves,” said a correctional officer.

Officers also report being docked for meal breaks they couldn’t take and not being paid past a 16-hour shift, even if they worked longer.

Those who work at the prison say about 80 correctional officers are on staff.

Dakota News Now asked the Department of Corrections, “How many correctional officers are on staff?” The response we received was a journey of words that never provided the specific number. We asked again and received a similar response.

