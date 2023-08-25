Pours at 4:00: Severance Brewing Co. offers craft beer severed from the norm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Cheers to living a life and drinking great beer that’s severed from the norm!”

That’s a saying from the owners of Severance Brewing Company in downtown Sioux Falls who took a risk, leaving behind their comfort to pursue a dream.

And through their beer, they’re hoping to inspire others to take a leap of faith.

“I was a home brewer for quite a while, and it was just one of those things that turned from a hobby into a passion and an obsession,” said co-owner and head brewer Scott Heckel. “It was about 2017. I was kind of losing interest in my professional career working in corporate America, and my wife suggested maybe it was time that we pursued something else for me, and that’s where Severance was born.”

“Our beer is severed from the norm. What I try to do when I approach a beer is not so much look at it from a style perspective, but just something that we want to have as the end state,” said Heckel. “One good example is one of our recent releases called Passion & Palms. The inspiration was our last trip down to Mexico that my wife and I went on to celebrate our anniversary. Her drink of choice down there was a passion fruit margarita that had a Tajin rim on it. So we created a passion fruit sour that was infused with Tajin to try to give that impression of actually drinking a margarita down in Mexico.”

“Breweries that are here have really stepped up their game,” Heckel said. “There’s a lot of really good beer in Sioux Falls. We get a lot of people coming through, and they’re really impressed by the quality of the beer, of the folks that are brewing here. I don’t know if we can support as a community too many more breweries, but definitely right now, we’re at a good point for craft beer in Sioux Falls, and just in South Dakota in general. We’ve still got a lot of folks that are drinking the big three light beers, and there’s a lot of folks that we can transition over into craft, and some of our beers like our SoDak Lager — they’re the ones that try to help push some of those folks over the edge into craft and introduce them into something that isn’t an IPA and off-the-wall bitter or super fruity, but something that’s still just nice and light drinking, but it’s produced in small batches by hand, locally by breweries here in Sioux Falls.”

Severance’s next big event is KolschFest.

It’s set for Sunday, Sept. 10, and features a three-course German-inspired meal, along with a new beer release.

Tickets are available here.

