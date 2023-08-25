SD State Employees Organization discusses State Pen attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Dakota News Now reported on two correctional officers who were attacked at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

The two inmates — Lester Monroe and Kyle Jones — are charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement.

Both officers were treated and released from the hospital.

The South Dakota State Employees Organization said they are hearing from correctional officers following the incident.

“They say this is the most at risk they’ve ever felt in their entire career as a correctional officer. Yesterday I received that message, and from a professional correctional officer with teens of years of experience, that’s distressing,” said Eric Olilla, executive director of the South Dakota State Employees Organization.

