Sioux Falls hotels prepare as tourism continues to increase

By Elle Dickau
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hotels in the Sioux Falls area are experiencing higher occupancy due to an increase in tourism throughout the state.

Since the COVID pandemic, tourism numbers have continued to climb and 2023 is projected to have numbers not seen since 2019.

The Sioux Falls Clubhouse Hotel and Suites has just finished a seven-month-long renovation project and they’re looking forward to a very packed fall tourism season, which they credit to the continued growth of the tourism industry in South Dakota.

“Tourism in South Dakota is really taking off,” said Clubhouse Hotel director of sales Nathan Kasseider. “I was at the Tourism Conference in Pierre this last January. And we’re kind of a market leader which is really surprising, you know, maybe for a Midwest state or a state like South Dakota. We were featured in The New York Times as a top 50 place to visit in the world.”

According to SDVisit.com, 14.4 million visitors traveled to and within South Dakota in 2022 and that number is expected to be higher for 2023.

