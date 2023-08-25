Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tax revenue $1.45 million at 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Revenue estimates tax collections from the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally amounted to $1,446,526. However, revenue from temporary vendors in the Black Hills decreased by 6% compared to 2022. The majority of the collections came from state sales tax, which totaled $818,784, down from the $902,399 collected at this time last year. State tourism tax contributed $273,860 to the total, while municipal taxes accounted for $353,883.

The decrease in revenue can be partly attributed to the reduction in the state tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2%, which went into effect on July 1, 2023. Despite this, the 2023 rally still drew a significant number of temporary vendors, with 913 in attendance, only four fewer than in 2022.

In terms of location, the Northern Black Hills, which includes Sturgis and other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties, collected $1,075,750 in tax from the 725 vendors present, an 8% decrease from last year. Meanwhile, the Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City, and Keystone, had 188 temporary vendors and collected a total of $363,104 in tax, a decrease of 5% from 2022.

Overall, the taxes collected at the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally included state sales tax, tourism tax, municipal sales tax, and municipal gross receipts tax.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
UPDATE: Yankton infant dies after being left in a vehicle
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Names released in Moody County fatal crash
A wedding ring lost in a Wisconsin lake in 2009 has been reunited with its owner.
Lost wedding ring found after missing in lake for 14 years

Latest News

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
A fire reported in the 200 block of W 5th Street in Yankton, South Dakota has been ruled as...
House fire in Yankton, SD ruled as arson
Woofstock helps to raise funds to care for dogs, including medical care, until they find their...
Woofstock returns to Remedy Brewing Company
Woofstock returns to Remedy Brewing Company
Woofstock returns to Remedy Brewing Company
Hotels in the Sioux Falls area are experiencing higher occupancy due to an increase in tourism...
Sioux Falls hotels prepare as tourism continues to increase