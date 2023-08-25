Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

USD Soccer team rallies to tie Wyoming with 3 goals in the 2nd half in Vermillion

South Dakota’s Rylee Haldeman scores late goal for tie
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Three different Coyotes found their way to the net in Thursday night’s 3-3 tie against the Wyoming Cowgirls at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. Wyoming (1-0-2) snuck away with the opening goal with the first half’s lone goal by sophomore defender Lily Brongo. This was Brongo’s first goal of her collegiate career. The Coyotes (0-1-2) answered back at the start of the second half when senior defender Taylor Ravelo headed in the ball off an assist from sophomore midfielder Izzy Quintavalle. Quintavalle set up the play off a free kick for her third career assist, while Ravelo netted her tenth career goal.

Fifteen minutes later, senior forward Ashby Johnston put the Coyotes ahead with her seventh career goal. Johnston played 69 minutes of the contest Thursday night, with seven shots and four shots on goal. Wyoming answered back with two quick goals by senior forward Jazi Barela and sophomore midfielder Alyssa Glover. Both goals were assisted by senior midfielder Nikayla Copenhaver. Tonight marked a career high for Copenhaver having only assisted four goals at Wyoming. Sophomore forward Rylee Haldeman wrapped up the night’s scoring with a gut-reaction kick to the back of the net off a clearance attempt by a Wyoming defender. Thursday’s contest was Haldeman’s first career start for the Coyotes as well as her first career goal.

The Coyotes held Wyoming standout Jamie Tatum to only three shots on the night. In the Cowgirls’ season-opener, reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Tatum reached a program record 58 career points.

Shots were evenly matched between the two programs with the Coyotes’ 16 to the Cowgirls’ 15. Coyote senior goalkeeper Caroline Lewis tallied five of the team’s six saves on the night.

Next up for the Coyotes is a Tuesday match versus Morningside at 5 p.m. at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

Game recap courtesy USD Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
UPDATE: Yankton infant dies after being left in a vehicle
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Brook Van Gundy has served as a firefighter for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue for almost 20 years.
Former Sioux Falls firefighter discusses fight against ALS & support
Names released in Moody County fatal crash

Latest News

Harrisburg, Jefferson and SF Christian pick up wins in HS Volleyball Thursday
HS Volleyball highlights include wins by Harrisburg, Jefferson and SF Christian Thursday night
Players and coaches are excited for Saturday's Dakota Bowl 45
Dakota Bowl 45 features a big-time game between O’Gorman and Brandon Valley
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 24th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 24th
Canaries lose second straight in Winnipeg despite Barth's HR
Canaries lose second straight at Winnipeg despite another HR from Augie’s Jordan Barth