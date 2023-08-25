USD Soccer team rallies to tie Wyoming with 3 goals in the 2nd half in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Three different Coyotes found their way to the net in Thursday night’s 3-3 tie against the Wyoming Cowgirls at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. Wyoming (1-0-2) snuck away with the opening goal with the first half’s lone goal by sophomore defender Lily Brongo. This was Brongo’s first goal of her collegiate career. The Coyotes (0-1-2) answered back at the start of the second half when senior defender Taylor Ravelo headed in the ball off an assist from sophomore midfielder Izzy Quintavalle. Quintavalle set up the play off a free kick for her third career assist, while Ravelo netted her tenth career goal.

Fifteen minutes later, senior forward Ashby Johnston put the Coyotes ahead with her seventh career goal. Johnston played 69 minutes of the contest Thursday night, with seven shots and four shots on goal. Wyoming answered back with two quick goals by senior forward Jazi Barela and sophomore midfielder Alyssa Glover. Both goals were assisted by senior midfielder Nikayla Copenhaver. Tonight marked a career high for Copenhaver having only assisted four goals at Wyoming. Sophomore forward Rylee Haldeman wrapped up the night’s scoring with a gut-reaction kick to the back of the net off a clearance attempt by a Wyoming defender. Thursday’s contest was Haldeman’s first career start for the Coyotes as well as her first career goal.

The Coyotes held Wyoming standout Jamie Tatum to only three shots on the night. In the Cowgirls’ season-opener, reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Tatum reached a program record 58 career points.

Shots were evenly matched between the two programs with the Coyotes’ 16 to the Cowgirls’ 15. Coyote senior goalkeeper Caroline Lewis tallied five of the team’s six saves on the night.

Next up for the Coyotes is a Tuesday match versus Morningside at 5 p.m. at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

Game recap courtesy USD Athletics

