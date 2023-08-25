Avera Medical Minute
Woman killed in crash near Alcester

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died from injuries received in a two-vehicle crash near Alcester Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 10:44 a.m. near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 11 and 302nd St.

The Department of Public Safety reports that a 2020 Peterbilt semi tractor trailer was traveling east on 302nd St. while a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on S.D. Highway 11.  The semi did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of SD 11 and 302nd St. and struck the Equinox as both entered the intersection.

The Equinox rolled due to being struck. The Semi continued through the intersection and rolled onto its side, coming to rest in the north ditch.

The 30-year-old male driver of the Peterbilt semi was not injured.

He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 81-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet Equinox sustained fatal injuries.

She was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

