Woofstock returns to Remedy Brewing Company

By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Doug and Diane Wade began fostering dogs, they wanted to do more than just care for the ones in their home, so they started Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

“If there’s a small breed and we have a foster home that agrees to take it, then we bring those dogs in,” Diane said.

The need for foster or adoptive families increased during the pandemic.

“Everybody wanted a puppy, so breeders bred more. So there was an overabundance of dogs, and that just hasn’t stopped,” Diane said.

The fourth annual Woofstock at Remedy Brewing from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday helps to raise funds to care for the dogs, including medical care, until they find their forever home. It’s more than a fundraiser. It’s a party.

“It’s a family atmosphere. We have the costume contest. We have a photo booth. We’ve got lots of adoptable dogs that will be down there,” said Diane.

All dogs and their owners are welcome to enjoy Woofstock.

“Our adoption fees don’t cover the medical costs of the dogs, so fundraising is imperative for us,” Diane said.

Woofstock returns to Remedy Brewing Company
