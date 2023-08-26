Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

605 Made Night Market bringing together local vendors, entertainment

There will be a total of 36 local vendors and various entertainment including juggling,...
There will be a total of 36 local vendors and various entertainment including juggling, magicians, and live music.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Raven parking lot in downtown Sioux Falls will be filled with buyers and vendors throughout Saturday night for the annual 605 Made Night Market.

The event runs from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and is co-organized by Knotty Gnome Variety and Salvage as well as Sioux Falls Business.

There are a total of 36 local vendors and various forms of entertainment including juggling, magicians, and live music.

“We have Ty Duffy, he’s actually a national yo-yo champion,” said organizer Stacy Wengler. “He has been with us for several years. Everybody comes and gets into it. He is really amazing. We have a lot of unique entertainment this year. I feel like it’s a lot of things you wouldn’t see at other markets or events.”

The 605 Holiday Market is scheduled for December.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in crash near Alcester
Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 1 (8-25-23)
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Harrisburg football game
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
UPDATE: Yankton infant dies after being left in a vehicle

Latest News

The museum opened for the first time in 1973 and has been closed for several years while...
National Music Museum reopens with seven new exhibits
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit (Credit: Sioux Falls Finest Security)
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County