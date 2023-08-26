605 Made Night Market bringing together local vendors, entertainment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Raven parking lot in downtown Sioux Falls will be filled with buyers and vendors throughout Saturday night for the annual 605 Made Night Market.

The event runs from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and is co-organized by Knotty Gnome Variety and Salvage as well as Sioux Falls Business.

There are a total of 36 local vendors and various forms of entertainment including juggling, magicians, and live music.

“We have Ty Duffy, he’s actually a national yo-yo champion,” said organizer Stacy Wengler. “He has been with us for several years. Everybody comes and gets into it. He is really amazing. We have a lot of unique entertainment this year. I feel like it’s a lot of things you wouldn’t see at other markets or events.”

The 605 Holiday Market is scheduled for December.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.