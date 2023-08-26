SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large police presence was seen in the area of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue on Friday night.

Sioux Falls Police Sergent Jason Montgomery confirmed a 26-year-old male is facing eight different charges, including felony hit-and-run, aggravated alluding, and driving without a valid license or permit, among others.

Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before exiting his vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

More information is expected, stick with Dakota News Now for updates to this developing story.

Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.