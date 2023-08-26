Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit

Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before exiting his vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.(Mandy Marie Maddox, Sioux Falls Finest Security)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large police presence was seen in the area of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue on Friday night.

Sioux Falls Police Sergent Jason Montgomery confirmed a 26-year-old male is facing eight different charges, including felony hit-and-run, aggravated alluding, and driving without a valid license or permit, among others.

Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before exiting his vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

More information is expected, stick with Dakota News Now for updates to this developing story.

Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in crash near Alcester
Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 1 (8-25-23)
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Harrisburg football game
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
UPDATE: Yankton infant dies after being left in a vehicle

Latest News

The museum opened for the first time in 1973 and has been closed for several years while...
National Music Museum reopens with seven new exhibits
26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit (Credit: Sioux Falls Finest Security)
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry