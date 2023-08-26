Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-The Jungle in Harrisburg!

Previewing the 11AAA State Championship season opening rematch between Jefferson and Harrisburg!
Harrisburg Fans gather prior to kickoff between Jefferson and Harrisburg!
Harrisburg Fans gather prior to kickoff between Jefferson and Harrisburg!
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour has gone into “The Jungle” in our second week!

With South Dakota’s largest school’s kicking off this week we got a rematch of last year’s 11AAA State Championship game in Harrisburg as the host Tigers looked to avenge their 48-21 defeat to the Jefferson Cavaliers in the opening week of the 2023 season.

Click on the video viewers to hear from both teams, get the Dakota News Now Sports Pooch’s Pick, and get a look at the wild student section that makes “The Jungle” one of the top Football Friday atmospheres in the land!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
UPDATE: Yankton infant dies after being left in a vehicle
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Names released in Moody County fatal crash
Woman killed in crash near Alcester

Latest News

Harrisburg, Jefferson and SF Christian pick up wins in HS Volleyball Thursday
HS Volleyball highlights include wins by Harrisburg, Jefferson and SF Christian Thursday night
Players and coaches are excited for Saturday's Dakota Bowl 45
Dakota Bowl 45 features a big-time game between O’Gorman and Brandon Valley
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 24th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 24th
Canaries lose second straight in Winnipeg despite Barth's HR
Canaries lose second straight at Winnipeg despite another HR from Augie’s Jordan Barth