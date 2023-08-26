FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-The Jungle in Harrisburg!

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour has gone into “The Jungle” in our second week!

With South Dakota’s largest school’s kicking off this week we got a rematch of last year’s 11AAA State Championship game in Harrisburg as the host Tigers looked to avenge their 48-21 defeat to the Jefferson Cavaliers in the opening week of the 2023 season.

Click on the video viewers to hear from both teams, get the Dakota News Now Sports Pooch’s Pick, and get a look at the wild student section that makes “The Jungle” one of the top Football Friday atmospheres in the land!

