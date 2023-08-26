FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 1 (8-25-23)
Featuring highlights from 17 games in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More of the band is getting back together as we enter our second week of Football Friday!
The final three 11-Man classes in South Dakota along with all Iowa high school football teams began play on this Friday night, and we’ve got all the action, scores and FUN from a wild and upset filled week featuring highlights from 17 games:
-Roosevelt vs. Lincoln
-Jefferson @ Harrisburg
-RC Stevens @ Washington
-Pierre @ Aberdeen
-Mitchell @ Yankton
-Madison @ Dell Rapids
-Sioux Falls Christian @ Canton
-Chamberlain @ Lennox
-Vermillion @ Dakota Valley
-Baltic @ Elk Point-Jefferson
-Canistota @ Howard
-Hamlin @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary
-Gregory @ Wolsey-Wessington
-Faulkton @ Hitchcock-Tulare
-Corsica-Stickney @ Alcester-Hudson
-Emmetsburg @ Central Lyon
-West Lyon @ Sioux Center
