Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 1 (8-25-23)

Featuring highlights from 17 games in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!
Featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Cooper Seamer and Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More of the band is getting back together as we enter our second week of Football Friday!

The final three 11-Man classes in South Dakota along with all Iowa high school football teams began play on this Friday night, and we’ve got all the action, scores and FUN from a wild and upset filled week featuring highlights from 17 games:

-Roosevelt vs. Lincoln

-Jefferson @ Harrisburg

-RC Stevens @ Washington

-Pierre @ Aberdeen

-Mitchell @ Yankton

-Madison @ Dell Rapids

-Sioux Falls Christian @ Canton

-Chamberlain @ Lennox

-Vermillion @ Dakota Valley

-Baltic @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Canistota @ Howard

-Hamlin @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-Gregory @ Wolsey-Wessington

-Faulkton @ Hitchcock-Tulare

-Corsica-Stickney @ Alcester-Hudson

-Emmetsburg @ Central Lyon

-West Lyon @ Sioux Center

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
UPDATE: Yankton infant dies after being left in a vehicle
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Names released in Moody County fatal crash
Woman killed in crash near Alcester

Latest News

Harrisburg Fans gather prior to kickoff between Jefferson and Harrisburg!
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-The Jungle in Harrisburg!
Harrisburg, Jefferson and SF Christian pick up wins in HS Volleyball Thursday
HS Volleyball highlights include wins by Harrisburg, Jefferson and SF Christian Thursday night
Players and coaches are excited for Saturday's Dakota Bowl 45
Dakota Bowl 45 features a big-time game between O’Gorman and Brandon Valley
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 24th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 24th