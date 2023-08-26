Growing a community: CRC to host first Whittier night market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, preparations were being made for the first Whittier neighborhood night market in Sioux Falls.

The market will be held on part of the First Lutheran Church parking lot near Whittier Park. The Community Revitalization Collective (CRC) is excited to showcase creative and diverse talents and bring their community together.

The CRC’s goal is to promote the well-being of the Whittier neighborhood through free public events and collaboration with organizations. They have held potlucks, a tool library, Citizen Taco events, and more. Revitalization is sometimes a misunderstood concept.

“It is a process. It is not a completion. It does not end,” said Partnership Developer with CRC and the BAM Institute, Jordan Deffenbaugh. “And I think it’s also important to understand how we define revitalization, or better yet, who is defining revitalization. So I think that’s the big thing we’re trying to do is making sure that the residents, the people of the neighborhood, the people that are in this place that are the stakeholders, they are the ones defining the process.”

Their next idea is to utilize the parking lot spaces on the side of the Faith Lutheran building to hold a market unique to the neighborhood.

“They were actually going to do this vacation bible school that was based in a Bethlehem market. It was sort of coincidental and it was like, ‘hey, what if we were to create a series of night markets?’ The way to look at a night market is it’s an eclectic variety of representation of what is in a place, what does the neighborhood have to offer,” Deffenbaugh explained.

They have partnered with Faith Lutheran before. Behind the building, you’ll find the community garden.

Faith Lutheran has been a mainstay in the community for over 90 years and partnering for an event like this just made sense.

“We really have wanted to become more of an important member of the community of the Whittier neighborhood, especially over the past year and a half, two years. We’ve really looked at ways we could do that,” said Faith Lutheran Pastor Corey Aker. “Jordan’s idea with a night market fits perfectly with what we’re trying to do.”

Aker says the location of the church makes it an ideal site for hosting events with the building near Whittier Park, Whittier Middle School, and sitting right off of Cliff Avenue. The church tries to leverage its location to host more events like Feeding South Dakota food distributions, haircut events, etc.

“There’s a ton of ministry taking place in the city. Faith is right in the middle of it. We decided we wanted to say yes to as much as we could and look for ways to partner with those things,” Akers said.

“In each one of these parking spots what I would love to see is someone showing up from our community and selling something that represents themselves, their culture, something that they’re great at, and they can exchange in the market with their neighbors. We definitely want to create an environment that’s inclusive and open to all sorts of people to engage.” Deffenbaugh said.

They’re hoping for a crowd on Saturday night, but even if the turnout is small, it will be a success. After all, like a garden, these things take time and a little love.

“We’re in the business of condition creation. How do we create the conditions for a healthy community to arise,” Deffenbaugh said. “We see the opportunity in spaces that maybe aren’t super activated.”

The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and run until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night. The next night market will take place on September 16.

While organizers of the night market are hoping for a large turnout from the Whittier neighborhood, it is open to the surrounding communities around Whittier as well.

