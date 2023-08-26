Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man has died and another is seriously injured after a car collided with a tractor on Friday afternoon near Beresford.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 1:35 p.m. on Friday, a 2023 John Deere tractor pulling a silage trailer was traveling east on 288th Street 9 miles north of Beresford. When entering the intersection of 472nd Avenue, the tractor collided with a 2006 Buick Lacrosse.

The Buick came to rest east of the intersection and caught fire. The tractor rolled east of the intersection and became separated from the silage trailer.

The 74-year-old male driver of the Buick was declared dead on the scene.

The 26-year-old male driver of the tractor was ejected during the rollover and was taken to a local hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of those involved have not been released and all information released is preliminary.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.