National Music Museum reopens with seven new exhibits

The museum opened for the first time in 1973 and has been closed for several years while renovations have been underway.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, unveiling the renovations to the National Music Museum in Vermillion.

In total, there are seven different exhibits for museum-goers to enjoy.

The museum’s director said they wanted to explore and showcase all the different ways music has impacted our lives.

The museum opened for the first time in 1973 and has been closed for several years while renovations have been underway.

“Well, I think the National Music Museum brings music to life in particular today,” said Peggy Banks, who worked for the museum for 45 years. “But it brings a lot of tourists who get off the interstate on the way to Mount Rushmore and they can say, ‘Wow I can’t believe this was in Vermillion, South Dakota.’”

The museum will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 4:00 p.m.

