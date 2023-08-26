Avera Medical Minute
Saturday Poker run benefitting Veterans Community Project

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday morning, a poker run will take place to raise money for an ongoing project to house veterans in the Sioux Falls community.

Event organizer Adrian Bochove joined Dakota News Now on Saturday to discuss why donating to the Veteran’s Community Project helps the community.

Registration will begin at 11:00 a.m. at J&L Harley-Davidson with the last stop being at Red Rock Bar. More information can be found here.

