Artists for animals: SuFu Creative brings art to Good Earth farm

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Art and animals can put a smile on your face. On Sunday at the Good Earth farm, there were plenty of smiles.

The Good Earth farm started out growing and selling vegetables, but over time, part of their operation turned into becoming a sanctuary for animals.

“People have been bringing us animals since we moved out here thirteen years ago and it was just kind of a natural progression to become a sanctuary,” said the farm’s executive director, Nancy Kirstein.

In 2020, they updated the barn and it opened up new possibilities for hosting events and selling wood-fired pizzas using their vegetables. SuFu Creative pitched the idea for a fundraiser at the farm after visiting during an artist retreat.

“An animal that resides a lot of her time on the farm is a deer named Pearl,” artist Melissa Bader explained. “If you’ve ever been to the Good Earth Farm’s Facebook page, about a week ago, Pearl got her first wood-fired pizza. So in honor of that, I had to very quickly create a painting to commemorate that.”

They were able to share their creative talents while helping their new friends live a better life. Funds raised will help with new fencing, vet costs, and food during winter.

“I’ve just been overwhelmed by the number of people who have come out, the people that have shown support for it and we feel very lucky to be able to do this,” said Kirstein.

The support on Friday will help fund the work of the animal sanctuary while bringing more smiles to the community.

