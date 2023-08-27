Avera Medical Minute
Brookings man arrested for burglary and assault

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Brookings man is behind bars on Sunday after breaking into a residence and threatening the occupants.

According to the Brookings Police Department, around 3:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Wagon Wheel Circle for a report of a burglary and violation of a no-contact order.

43-year-old Todd DeWulf of Brookings was identified as the suspect who had broken a window to enter the residence.

Officers were able to get the occupants of the residence out and it was discovered DeWulf had made threats to one of the residents and threatened another with a pepper ball gun.

DeWulf barricaded himself in the residence for a period of time before surrendering to authorities and was taken to the Brookings County Jail.

DeWulf has been charged with aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, simple assault domestic, criminal trespass, intentional damage to property, obstructing law enforcement, and violation of a no-contact order. He also had an outstanding warrant for simple assault.

