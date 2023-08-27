Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Brandon, South Dakota was killed when the car he was driving collided with a school bus carrying the Waseca Volleyball team Saturday night on Interstate 90.

The State Patrol says it happened just before 8:45 on I-90 at Highway 22 south of Wells when the eastbound bus and a westbound Ford Mustang collided in a construction zone.

According to the crash report, 79-year-old Charles Cone was driving the bus. He suffered no apparent injuries. The patrol says seven juvenile girls ranging in age from 14 to 16 were taken to the Albert Lea hospital.

The Waseca School District confirms the bus was carrying their volleyball teams and no students or staff were seriously injured.

The state patrol says the driver of the Mustang, 55 year old Mark Alan Tigner of Brandon, South Dakota, was killed in the crash.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Police lights generic
Brookings man arrested for burglary and assault
Ryland Satter celebrates his game winning touchdown grab in O'Gorman's 24-21 victory over...
DAKOTA BOWL DRAMA! O’Gorman beats Brandon Valley in final seconds
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County

Latest News

Man arrested after shot fired in Yankton
(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death
Fatal crash generic
Names released in Union and Yankton County fatal crashes
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Watertown woman runs in honor of late brother on his birthday
Watertown woman runs in honor of late brother on his birthday