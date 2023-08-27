DAKOTA BOWL DRAMA! O’Gorman beats Brandon Valley in final seconds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 45th Dakota Bowl certainly lacked in offensive fireworks during a first half that saw the Brandon Valley Lynx largely control play yet fail to capitalize on several chances to pad a 7-3 lead at the break.

It more than made up for it in the second half and featured perhaps one of the greatest finishes in the storied event’s history.

Forced to drive the length of the field with no timeouts, trailing by four, and facing a fourth and 12 at the Brandon Valley 13, O’Gorman’s Hayden Groos through a fade pass to Ryland Satter for the game-winning 13-yard touchdown with four seconds left to lift the Knights to an improbable victory.

