Girls flag football league growing in its second year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Junior Football has more than 50 seasons of experience when it comes to serving boys in the area and providing the opportunity to take the field and play football. But for the second year in a row, the same opportunity is being provided to girls with a flag football league.

Girls still have the opportunity to play along with the boys in tackle football if they wish. Organizers said the growth the program has seen in just over the past year shows that it’s something the girls wanted.

“As we were able to get more and more girls signing up, we’ve been able to have their town division and their own teams,” said Kurtis Riggs of Riggs Premier Football Academy. “Nationwide, the popularity has grown, you see high school teams even having flag football teams for girls to be able to participate.”

The girls flag football league is played at the Sanford Sports Complex.

