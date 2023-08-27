Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow

(KOSA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 53-year-old man was arrested for multiple felony charges on Saturday after a domestic assault call led to a standoff with the suspect shooting arrows at authorities.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 2:53 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of 484th Avenue and 256th Street between Brandon and Garretson for a report of a domestic assault involving a firearm.

The suspect, Chand Alan Achterburg, was at the residence alone and spoke with deputies before producing a bow and arrow. Deputies left the scene but were called back when they received reports of Achterburg pointing the bow and arrow at vehicles passing by.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Unit were deployed and Achterburg barricaded himself inside the residence. He would shoot arrows and throw liquids at the SWAT vehicle during the standoff.

Achterburg was eventually arrested for multiple felony charges including aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 1 (8-25-23)
Woman killed in crash near Alcester
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry

Latest News

: Bob Merrill, the 83-year-old assistant manager of the Turner County Fair, meets with longtime...
Amid county funding struggles, Turner County Fair keeps beating the odds
Artists for animals: SuFu Creative brings art to Good Earth farm
Artists for Animals: SuFu Creative brings art to Good Earth farm
Artists for animals: SuFu Creative brings art to Good Earth farm
The annual Sioux Falls Marathon is a way to bring people together to reach different goals...
Sioux Falls Marathon draws hundreds of runners