McCrossan Boys Ranch Challenge Rodeo returns for 15th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the largest rodeo events in the Sioux Falls area took place on Saturday night.

The 15th annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Extreme Challenge Rodeo brought barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding all together for one action-packed night.

Organizers said the event brings out thousands every year and all the proceeds go toward helping support the everyday programs at the McCrossan Boys Ranch.

“It supports the education, it supports the therapy, it supports the animals out here with the boys,” Chief Development Officer for McCrossan, Christy Menning said.”It supports the ins and outs every day of McCrossan Boys Ranch. This rodeo is so important to keep the ranch going every year, to keep our services strong so that we can keep making a difference in the lives of boys.”

The McCrossan Boys Ranch has been serving at-risk youth in the community for 68 years.

