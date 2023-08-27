Mount Marty tops Culver-Stockton in thrilling opener

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty hosted Culver Stockton in their first-ever non-conference game at Crane Youngwroth Field on Saturday. For the second year in a row, the Lancers won their season opener.

In a thrilling football matchup between Culver-Stockton and Mount Marty, it was Mount Marty that secured a narrow 28-23 victory in a game filled with exciting plays and momentum shifts.

The game started as a defensive battle, with both teams unable to find the end zone in the first quarter. However, the second quarter brought a flurry of scoring action. Culver-Stockton struck first with quarterback Brock Nellor connecting with Byron Fisher on a 6-yard touchdown pass, giving them a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. They extended their lead later in the quarter when Nellor found Fisher once again for another 6-yard touchdown pass, making it 14-0.

Mount Marty quickly answered back, with Ken Gay orchestrating two impressive drives. Gay connected with Rex Ryken for a 2-yard touchdown pass, narrowing the deficit to 14-7. Just minutes later, Gay found Trey Hansen on a 32-yard touchdown pass, knotting the score at 14-14 going into halftime.

The third quarter saw both teams trading blows. Culver-Stockton’s Ethan Boulanger kicked a 39-yard field goal, putting them up 17-14. However, Mount Marty responded with another touchdown pass from Gay, this time a 38-yard strike to Trevor Fitzgerald, giving them a 21-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

Culver-Stockton didn’t back down, as Nellor punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for them, the extra point attempt failed, leaving the score at 23-21 in favor of Culver-Stockton.

Mount Marty seized the opportunity and mounted a late-game comeback. Isaiah Thompson’s 4-yard rushing touchdown, combined with Maxwell Welch’s successful extra point kick, pushed Mount Marty ahead 28-23. Despite Culver-Stockton’s efforts, Mount Marty’s defense held strong, securing the victory.

Statistically, both teams put up a strong fight. Culver-Stockton managed 384 total offensive yards compared to Mount Marty’s 344. The passing game was crucial for both teams, with Nellor completing 10 of 20 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, while Gay completed 13 of 29 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

The ground game was evenly matched, with both teams racking up solid rushing yards. Isaiah Thompson led Mount Marty with 116 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Culver-Stockton’s Demarion Cobb and Tyler Danzey contributed a combined 132 rushing yards.

In the end, it was Mount Marty’s ability to capitalize on key moments that gave them the edge, resulting in a hard-fought 28-23 victory over Culver-Stockton. Josiah Gaetani was able to secure the win as he intercepted the Wildcats under fifty seconds left in the game on the Mount Marty five-yard line. Ken Gay and the Lancer offense got into victory formation and ran the clock out to secure the victory.

Mount Marty:

Ken Gay (QB): Gay was a key player for Mount Marty’s offense, completing 13 of 29 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. His ability to connect with different receivers proved crucial in their comeback.

Isaiah Thompson (RB): Thompson was a force in the rushing attack, gaining 116 yards on 18 carries and scoring a crucial touchdown. His strong running helped Mount Marty control the clock and move the chains.

Trevor Fitzgerald (WR): Fitzgerald made an impact with four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. His contributions in the passing game helped keep Mount Marty’s offense moving down the field.

Gabe Baptista (DB): Baptista stood out on the defensive side with six total tackles and an interception. His ability to make plays in the secondary was essential in limiting Culver-Stockton’s passing game.

Up Next

The Lancers will host Briar Cliff on Saturday, September 2nd at Crane Youngworth Field starting at 1 PM. The Lancers won the meeting last year which was the first-ever GPAC victory for Mount Marty.

-HIGHLIGHTS COURTESY KYNT

