Sioux Falls Marathon draws hundreds of runners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Between a half marathon, full marathon, and a 5K run, over a thousand runners participated in the Sioux Falls Marathon on Sunday morning.

Executive Director for the Sioux Falls Sports Authority Thomas Lee joined Dakota News Now on Sunday morning and said he estimates around 1,600 runners participated and hundreds more came to watch.

