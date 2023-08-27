Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Marathon draws hundreds of runners

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Between a half marathon, full marathon, and a 5K run, over a thousand runners participated in the Sioux Falls Marathon on Sunday morning.

Executive Director for the Sioux Falls Sports Authority Thomas Lee joined Dakota News Now on Sunday morning and said he estimates around 1,600 runners participated and hundreds more came to watch.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 1 (8-25-23)
Woman killed in crash near Alcester
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry

Latest News

Artists for animals: SuFu Creative brings art to Good Earth farm
Artists for Animals: SuFu Creative brings art to Good Earth farm
Artists for animals: SuFu Creative brings art to Good Earth farm
Sioux Falls Marathon draws hundreds of runners
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley