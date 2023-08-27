STREAK SNAPPED! Dakota Wesleyan tops rival Dakota State for first time since 2015

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in 2,919 days the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers claimed bragging rights in their rivalry with their arch nemesis Dakota State Trojans.

The Tigers emphatically ended a six game losing streak in the series to the Trojans by scoring the game’s first 21 points en route to a 23-13 on Saturday night at Joe Quintal Field in the season opener for both teams.

Dakota Wesleyan (1-0) set the tone with a smashmouth 14-play, 65-yard opening drive that culminated in a one yard Jamin Arend touchdown run to put the Tigers up 7-0.

Their next drive needed just one play as Austin Lee hit Cole Holden for a 72-yard touchdown that doubled the lead to 14-0. The Tigers capped an eight play, 70-yard drive early in the second quarter with a 22-yard Lee to Kiel Nelson touchdown that made it 22-0.

Dakota State (0-1) finally got back into the game with a seven play, 74-yard drive that produced their first points on a Tyce Ortman two-yard run. The Trojans would be their own worst enemy, though, late in the half when a punt went off the back of their own offensive lineman and was covered in the endzone for a safety that give the Tigers a 23-7 lead.

Though Dakota Wesleyan didn’t score again, and Dakota State did close to within ten in the third quarter on a 32-yard Austin Lake to Nathan Cook touchdown, the Tiger defense mostly held the Trojans down. DSU turned the ball over three times, was just 3-13 on third down and rushed for just 74 total yards.

Lee went 14-23 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Arend ran 26 times for 73 yards and a score. Holden caught three passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Adin Jungers was the top passer and rusher for the Trojans. The dual threat QB went 21-38 through the air for 236 yards yet was picked of twice. He also ran 13 times for 43 yards. Cole Sylliaasen had 9 catches for 91 yards.

Dakota Wesleyan will host Hastings next Saturday at 1:00 PM.

Dakota State will play their home opener in Madison on Thursday against UW-LaCrosse at 7:00 PM.

CORRECTION-in the highlights our reporter incorrectly read the roster that the Dakota Wesleyan touchdown was caught by Wyatt VanDenTop when it was in fact caught by Cole Holden.

