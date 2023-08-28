Correctional officers report new assault at South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to multiple correctional officers, a second assault of a correctional officer at the penitentiary in Sioux Falls took place on Sunday, causing the correctional officer to be hospitalized.

The incident happened on the A floor of the Jameson Annex at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The inmate was in the process of being cuffed and became combative, punching the officer in the face.

The correctional officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

Dakota News Now has reached out to the South Dakota Department of Corrections for a statement and is awaiting their response.

Correctional officers indicate a third assault was planned in another part of the penitentiary, however, the Department of Corrections staff became aware of the intentions and were able to thwart the plan before it happened.

