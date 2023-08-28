Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Correctional officers report new assault at South Dakota State Penitentiary

South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to multiple correctional officers, a second assault of a correctional officer at the penitentiary in Sioux Falls took place on Sunday, causing the correctional officer to be hospitalized.

The incident happened on the A floor of the Jameson Annex at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The inmate was in the process of being cuffed and became combative, punching the officer in the face.

The correctional officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

Dakota News Now has reached out to the South Dakota Department of Corrections for a statement and is awaiting their response.

Correctional officers indicate a third assault was planned in another part of the penitentiary, however, the Department of Corrections staff became aware of the intentions and were able to thwart the plan before it happened.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Update: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Police lights generic
Brookings man arrested for burglary and assault
(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home

Latest News

Concerns continue over tree grinding business near Sioux Falls Landfill
Tree grinding business
Musician of the Month: The Barstool Prophets
Musician of the Month: The Barstool Prophets
Sioux Falls area nonprofits received grant awards on Monday.
Sioux Falls organizations receive grant awards
Sioux Falls organizations receive grant awards
Sioux Falls organizations receive grant awards