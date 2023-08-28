Avera Medical Minute
Concerns continue over tree grinding business near Sioux Falls Landfill

While Mueller Pallets LLC has announced plans to move their tree grinding business to a new...
While Mueller Pallets LLC has announced plans to move their tree grinding business to a new location, some residents have still voiced concerns.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While Mueller Pallets LLC has announced plans to move their tree grinding business to a new location, some residents have still voiced concerns.

After the City of Sioux Falls denied the conditional use permit for access to the Sioux Falls Sanitary Landfill road

Mueller Pallets decided to put in a new conditional use permit for access to 41st street just down the road.

When a new entrance was presented, some residents said they were hoping for a different location outside of the area.

“It was a great disappointment to hear that they were going to stay in this neighborhood,” said Diane Runge, neighborhood resident.

Sharing concerns, they still hold.

“This is just not the right location, it’s too close to houses, it is too close to families,” said Dan Brandt, neighborhood resident.

Increased traffic being the focus for many residents.

“Driving down the road, things coming at you branches, trunks, it’s just going to make this road that much more dangerous,” said Runge.

With hopes that the county commission will follow in the footsteps of the city.

“Safety and traffic concerns that the city had, Mueller now wants to move it from a busy road to an even busier road, more than double the speed limit,” said Brandt.

With the new conditional use permit within Minnehaha County’s authority, Joe Kippley, Minnehaha County commissioner shared some possibilities from tonight’s meeting.

“There are three potential outcomes tonight. An approval for Mueller Pallets there would still have potential from an appeal to the full county commission, this is just the planning commission level. A denial could also be appealed to the full county commission. It is also possible that we might need further study, I’ve alluded to a potential need for a traffic study or other information about how that operation would work,” said Joe Kippley, Minnehaha County Commissioner.

With the decision coming down to suitable location.

“We need places to go with tree branches and debris, so between the landfill and Mueller Pallets, it could be a good fit. We need that service in our general community but the question we will be asking tonight is that the right location, is that the right turnoff,” said Kippley.

When asked for comment, Mueller Pallets LLC did not wish to make a statement at this time.

The topic will be further discussed at tonight’s planning and zoning meetings at 7:00 p.m.

